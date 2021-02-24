Tiger Woods Suffers Multiple Fractures In Dramatic Rollover Crash In Southern California

Golfer Tiger Woods was awake and responsive Tuesday night after surgery following a rollover crash on a winding road in Southern California.
Team coverage has Lesley Marin with new details and Dennis O'Donnell with the public's reaction.
Golfer Tiger Woods was awake and responsive Tuesday night after surgery following a rollover crash on a winding road in Southern California.
Team coverage has Lesley Marin with new details and Dennis O'Donnell with the public's reaction.
Tiger Woods suffered multiple leg injuries and was hospitalized after a single-car rollover crash in the Palos Verdes area on..
CBS Los Angeles sports director Jim Hill urged Tiger Woods not to rush his recovery after the 45-year-old golf champion severely..