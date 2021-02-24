Malaysian woman surprised by £2,000 worth of golden bracelet gift hidden in food

A woman was surprised by a £2,000 worth of golden bracelet gift hidden in food in Malaysia.

In the video, a woman named Natrah Ramle was surprised and excited when she found a golden bracelet which is worth RM11,000 (£2,000) hidden in her seafood dish.

Her best friend, Attyra Saari got her the bracelet as a housewarming gift and a sign of appreciation of their friendship.

“Whenever I needed help or was in a financially difficult situation, Natrah was always there for me.

There were times when I didn’t have money at all and she (Natrah) would sell her gold accessories and lend the money to me.” Attyra who recorded the video said she was behind the camera for about an hour — just waiting for Natrah to find the treasure.

“She also didn’t suspect anything fishy as I love taking photos and recording videos.” The video has been viewed for over 100,000 times with many marvelling over the bond of their friendship.