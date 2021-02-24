Hidden green paradise in Bangkok’s polluted concrete jungle

Footage shows a hidden green paradise in polluted concrete jungle Bangkok – with lush trees, clean air, birds singing and water lapping.

The Bang Krachao park has been called a ‘hidden jungle oasis’ and a ‘green lung’ thanks to the thick forest covering the massive site.

The park spans 1,920 hectares of land made up of communities that are home to more than 13,000 people, farmlands, and forests.

Now that the throngs of thousands of tourists arriving every day are gone because of the pandemic, the area has become even more peaceful and greener with less pollution and fewer visitors.

The area, situated in the heart of the city, absorbs up to 6,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year and releases about six million tonnes of oxygen a day.

Aside from biking, visitors can take rowing boat rides around the area’s rivers, which are surrounded by nipa palm tree tunnels.

Park attractions include herbal massages, museums featuring the history of the area, and fruit orchards run by locals.

One of the locals who run a shop inside the park told local media they wish tourists will arrive again to boost their income, but they are happy that the city’s green lungs had some time to ‘breathe.’ He said: ‘We have to look at it both ways.

We may have lost some money because of the pandemic, but the place has improved and rested.

It will surely give back again once it is ready.’