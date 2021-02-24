Skip to main content
Global Edition
Thursday, February 25, 2021

YouTuber shows you how to cut fruit and veg in interesting ways

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO
Duration: 03:07s 0 shares 4 views
YouTuber shows you how to cut fruit and veg in interesting ways
YouTuber shows you how to cut fruit and veg in interesting ways

A YouTuber from Serbia has created a cool tutorial on how to cut various fruit and vegetables in interesting ways.

A YouTuber from Serbia has created a cool tutorial on how to cut various fruit and vegetables in interesting ways.

Filmed in August 2020, the video shows food such as a banana, apples, a cucumber, an avocado and a pineapple among others being sliced in interesting ways.

You might like