A YouTuber from Serbia has created a cool tutorial on how to cut various fruit and vegetables in interesting ways.
YouTuber shows you how to cut fruit and veg in interesting ways
Credit: Newsflare STUDIODuration: 03:07s 0 shares 4 views
A YouTuber from Serbia has created a cool tutorial on how to cut various fruit and vegetables in interesting ways.
Filmed in August 2020, the video shows food such as a banana, apples, a cucumber, an avocado and a pineapple among others being sliced in interesting ways.