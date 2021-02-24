You are not hallucinating this is a PINK buffalo

This buffalo in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, is leaving passersby delighted as they catch a glimpse of the large animal's unusual pink skin.

This buffalo in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, is leaving passersby delighted as they catch a glimpse of the large animal's unusual pink skin.

The 35-year-old buffalo weighing nearly 1.5 tons is named Stork and originates from Thailand.

Dang Van Ghen, Stork's owner, purchased the pink-skinned animal for 12 million Vietnamese dong (£368).

He said: "I bought the buffalo in 2001 when he was about 10 years old.

"The pink buffalo loves to bathe." Some suspect the buffalo is suffering from albinism but Van Ghen has said the animal's skin is usually a pink-white shade and only turns bright pink in the sun.

This footage was filmed on February 23.