Ahmedabad to be ready to host international sporting events: Amit Shah

On inauguration day of Narendra Modi Stadium, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Coupled with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave and Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, a sports complex will also be built in Naranpura.

These three will be equipped to host any international sports event.

This is a proud moment for Ahmedabad." He further said, "As Chief Minister, he (PM Modi) used to say Gujaratis must also progress in two fields-sports and armed forces.

He took charge of GCA on my request and promoted sports here.

His vision was that world's largest cricket stadium to be built here.

This 1,32,000-seater stadium will be known as Narendra Modi Stadium."