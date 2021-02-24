Footage appears to show big cat prowling near sheep field

Chilling footage shows a "massive" black cat prowling the Welsh hills close to where a puma is believed to have been spotted.Jonathan Terry, 30, filmed the beast, which he described as being "bigger than a sheep", from his kitchen window.Video shows the animal stalking the hills in Trelogan, Flintshire, on Sunday (21/2) afternoon yards away from a field of grazing sheep.Jonathan said: "I saw it out of the corner of my eye through the kitchen window overlooking the fields behind the house."I have been reading about these big cat sightings and it looked far too big to be a regular cat and was more like the size of a sheep or possibly bigger."I must have been more than 300ft away but the cat was massive.

It looked like it was stalking something."It is the latest big cat sighting in the north Wales countryside in recent weeks.In January, witnesses described seeing "a large cat roughly the size of a Labrador" walking along a busy road near Talacre, Flintshire.It followed other sightings of a black cat the size of a large dog just 20 miles away in Pontybodkin.Last November a farmer claimed a big cat savaged ten of his sheep to death in Beddgelert in Gwynedd.Puma Watch founder Tony Jones says there is increasing evidence to support the theory of a small population of big cats thriving in North Wales.He said: "Big cats such as pumas are solitary with a hunting range of dozens of miles. "They're mostly spotted in Snowdonia and the Clwydian hills but reports of sightings in urban locations some distance from these areas are becoming more frequent."As seen with Llandundo's now-famous goats, who have taken to roaming the town's deserted streets during the coronavirus lockdowns, it's likely that the reduced levels of human activity over the last year is encouraging big cats to roam further from the hills into more populated areas."Due to the flurry of sightings in his constituency, MP for Delyn Rob Roberts wrote to the Welsh Government's Environment Minister Lesley Griffiths.She replied that reports received by the Welsh Government are treated seriously and investigated.She said: "The Welsh Government's policy is to investigate any reports received by the Department for Economy, Skills and Natural Resources of alleged sightings and attacks by big cats on livestock in Wales."