How England will leave lockdown

After weeks of speculation, Boris Johnson shared his road map out of England’s lockdown.Described as a “one-way road to freedom”, the lockdown will be eased in four stages, five weeks apart.If everything goes to plan, it means we can look forward to normality by the summer.Here are the key points of the four stages of leaving lockdown.
Boris Johnson revealed his roadmap plan for getting England out of lockdown earlier this week