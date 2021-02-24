Sloths rescued from wildlife trade now live out their lives in a sanctuary in Colombia

These sloths are enjoying their lives after getting rescued and placed into a sloth sanctuary in Medellin, Colombia.

These sloths are enjoying their lives after getting rescued and placed into a sloth sanctuary in Medellin, Colombia.

The clips, filmed in 2018, show the two sloths Bolombolo and Rosita at the AIUNAU sloth sanctuary after being rescued from the wildlife trade.

Bolombolo is a two-toed sloth, she was surrendered to the environmental authorities by its owner in Medellin.

Rosita, also a two-toed sloth, was taken from a man who had killed her mother with a machete.

Rosita suffered a wound to her nose and was holding her dead mother's body when she was rescued.

This footage shows both during their rehabilitation.