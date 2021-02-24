Why is Australia trying to regulate Google and Facebook?

Australia's attempt to force Facebook and Google to pay media companies for news content is being watched closely around the world.

Britain and Canada are among the countries to indicate that they may pursue similar legislation.

But what is it really all about?

The Australian government says it is trying to level the playing field between digital giants, which take the lion's share of digital advertising revenue, and media companies that have seen their revenues dwindle despite producing much of the content shared on online platforms. Guardian Australia's media correspondent Amanda Meade looks at why the government has gone into battle with two of the world's biggest tech companies