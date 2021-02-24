One city in the Wabash Valley is receiving $2.6 million in federal funding

One city in the Wabash Valley is receiving a cut from those funds.

Energy-efficient upgrades.

Storm team 10's anissa claiborne explains how sullivan plans to use its share of the money.

The city of sullivan is among 54 cities, towns, and counties that received money for improvement projects.

The money comes from federal funding that the indiana department of transportation received.

Residents of all ages in sullivan have concerns about the safety of pedestrians in the city.

"stop signs right here would be great.

I think that people should learn to slow down around here because there's always people walking."

Thats why city leaders applied for this funding to improve local infrastructure.

The indiana department of transportation is awarding 100.8 million dollars to rural communities across the state.

The city of sullivan is receiving 2.6 million dollars.

Scott manning is the strategic communication director for in-dot.

He says applications for this funding were very competitive.

"there was significant interest.

We had about 3x the dollar amount in applications than we had funding available."

Sullivan's plan is to fund bike and pedestrian enhancements to the surrounding areas of main street.

This funding will be available in july of 20-25.

That means, the next four years will be dedicated to planning and preparing these projects to be 'shovel ready.'

