Paycheck Protection program help and changes

Another round of paycheck protection program loan applications opens up Sunday.

The biden administration is opening covid relief to more businesses.

It's with an expansion of the "paycheck protection program."

Small businesses across the country are still struggling because of the covid 19 pandemic.

Then a tough winter storm brought more concerns.

But as early as tomorrow morning..help could be on the way!

The paycheck protection program first started for small businesses back in march.

When the covid 19 pandemic first hit.

The goal was to give loans to small businesses to help pay employees and -- overall to help them stay afloat during the pandemic.

Courtney chipol is the regional director for the west central indiana small business devolpment center.

She says after two rounds of p-p-p it wasn't what they expected.

"there has been feedback from a lot of our small business owners that it's been really hard for them to access this funding."

Chipol says the problem is when p-p-p loan applications open up...banks get overwhelmed!

"the bigger businesses so those that do have quite a bit employees they probably have accountants they probably have their books ready to go so they get their stuff in quicker and some of our smaller businesses it takes a little bit longer for them to access all that information."

That's why the biden administration made some changes to the next round of p-p-p.

Businesses... with fewer than 20 employees... will get an exclusive two-week window to apply for funding in march... new rules enable some businesses... previously excluded from the program... to take part.

That includes the self-employed... sole pro-prietorships... and independent contractors.

Chipol says chipol says if you have questions about the program -- the indiana small business development center can help!

Applications for the next round of p-p-p open tomorrow morning!

