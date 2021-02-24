Biden and Trudeau make Covid-19 top priority in first bilateral meeting

Credit: The White HouseUS president Joe Biden has had his first bilateral meeting with Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau virtually, with the coronavirus pandemic stripping the occasion of its customary Oval Office fanfare.The two leaders – Mr Biden in the Roosevelt Room at the White House and Mr Trudeau in the prime minister’s office in Ottawa – delivered friendly opening remarks in front of the media.Mr Trudeau was commended Mr Biden for quickly rejoining the Paris climate accord, a worldwide pact to curb climate emissions that Donald Trump walked away from early in his term.