West Lafayette introduces new city logo

Symbol that comes to mind?

City leaders are hoping it'll become their (new city logo.

The design was officially approved yesterday.

News 18s micah upshaw joins us in the studio this morning to tell us more about this project.

Micah?

This project took almost an entire year to create.

And it's the first time west lafayette leaders have ever made an official symbol to represent west lafayette as a whole.

And with the new wellness center and the new city hall building -- this is more timely now than ever.

On your screen now is the new logo.

It includes four key elements.

The margerum city hall building is in the center with the purdue bell tower peaking from behind.

In the upper right corner is a symbol of leaves canopying over the city hall building.

That represents the all the nature and green space offered in the community.

Then at the bottom, is the bridge connecting west lafayette to lafayette and tippecanoe county.

While these entities have a great partnership, mayor john dennis says its important west lafayette is still set apart.

We felt with those strong partnerships its imperative that we sort of identify ourselves a little different so that we have some uniqueness that people will understand oh that's a west lafayette truck or that's a west lafayette park or that's a west lafayette investment.

Several city department leaders came together to provide input on what this symbol should include.

While this logo says home of purdue at the bottom, different departments will be able to swap out that wording with their own name.

The police and fire departments will (not be implementing this new symbol on their vehicles or uniforms. mayor dennis says its important they keep the old logo to be easily identified in the case of an emergency.

They may however implement the symbol on signage in and outside their buildings.

Reporting in studio, micah upshaw.

News 18.

Thank you, micah.