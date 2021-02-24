Texas Senator Ted Cruz appeared on Fox News' show ‘Hannity’ on Monday night to address his recent Mexican-vacation scandal.
Ted Cruz Says Backlash Over Cancún Trip Is Because of Media’s ‘Trump Withdrawal’
Credit: Cover Video STUDIODuration: 01:13s 0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
You might like
More coverage
Senator Ted Cruz faces backlash following Cancun trip
WLFI
Senator Ted Cruz cut his trip to Cancun short following backlash on social media.
See Ted Cruz return to Texas following backlash
Bleacher Report AOL