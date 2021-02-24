UK mum has incredible DIY hacks to help rejuvenate your home

This woman from Cheltenham has found a series of easy DIY hacks to help rejuvenate your home.

The clips, filmed between November and January, shows Haylie Hammill, an interior painter and decorator, demonstrating how to decorate your house with ease.

"For the mirror video, I’m creating an easy and cheap grid mirror without the £200 price tag.

Using a simple colour block, then add self-adhesive mirrors from IKEA to create the look!" said Hammill.

She added she had been planning her kid's bedroom for months.

Hammill wanted to create the perfect young girl's room and eventually decided on a two-tone effect with white panelling on the bottom and soft pink on the top to make the room feel bigger.

"Then I added all the features, I wanted the bed in the middle as the focal point with the large Peonie stickers and canopy!" she said.

"The scalloped wall was to show a painting technique that's cheap and effective, and the panelling videos are to try and give others an insight into how it's done and to show that it's easier than you think!" said Hammill.

"Panelling is definitely trending at the moment and my followers love watching my reel to create this look!" added the decorator.

Hammill is quickly gaining followers for her quick and easy DIY hacks on social media under the name @home_by_haylie.