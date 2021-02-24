Elderly Chinese man seen dumping rubbish into elevator

An elderly man was filmed pushing rubbish into an elevator in Beijing.

An elderly man was filmed pushing rubbish into an elevator in Beijing.

The CCTV video, shot on February 23, shows an elderly man using a plank to push the rubbish from an unsealed bin bag into the elevator.

According to reports, the elderly man's son-in-law said the rubbish was not theirs.

He claimed someone put the rubbish, which was already beginning to smell, outside their door, but the property management did not deal with it.

So his father-in-law pushed the rubbish into the elevator and thought that the property management would clear it up.

The video was provided by local media with permission.