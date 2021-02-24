Skip to main content
Philippines shooting causes traffic chaos after gunshots at shopping mall in Quezon City

Footage shows the traffic chaos after gunshots were heard and police attended a shooting incident at a shopping mall in the Quezon City area of Manila, the Philippines, today (February 24).

Officers from the Quezon City Police District arrived at the building along Commonwealth Avenue after reports of a shooting at a fast-food restaurant.

Philippine Red Cross (PRC) chairman and Senator Richard Gordon said two policemen were injured in the armed encounter.

He said: "Several gunshots were heard near the overpass at Ever Gotesco Mall at around 6:00 PM.

"Two PNP officers were reportedly wounded.

"We already coordinated with QC Police Stations 5 and 6 and dispatched [a] medic team to provide immediate assistance.

"Keep safe everyone." Officials have not yet released details of the identities of people involved but Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) teams are present at the scene.

