Surge in holiday bookings following post-lockdown roadmap

Airlines and travel firms are experiencing a huge surge in demand following Boris Johnson’s roadmap out of lockdown.

A government taskforce will produce a report by April 12 recommending how international trips can resume for people in England.

Foreign holidays could be permitted from May 17.

Report by Fullerg.

