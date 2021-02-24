Millions of Doses Ready 2/24/2021

Johnson & Johnson, which has not yet been authorized has pledged 20 million.

###### l3: coronavirus vaccine progress white vaccine makers to pledge 240m doses by end of march the u-s could have 240 million doses of covid-19 vaccines by the end of march.

Pfizer and moderna have pledged to have a combined 220 million doses available for shipment.

Johnson and johnson -- which has not yet been authorized by the u-s -- has pledged to also have 20 million doses available by the end of march.

Both pfizer and moderna also said they expect to increase the number of doses they ship... pfizer says it will start shipping more than 13 million per week by the middle of march... and moderna plans to ship more than 40 million