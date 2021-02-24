COVID-19 impact on transplant patients

Currently, more than 114,000 people are on the waiting list.

The need for donors far exceeds how many donors there actually is.

While 2020 was a tough year for most of us... it was also a record breaking year for mayo clinic.

As kimt news 3's madelyne watkins explains... 49 lives were saved thanks to an organ transplant.

That's the highest the clinic has seen in a decade.

One of those patients is right inside here at the gift of life transplant house in rochester.

She's waited over 7 years for a new liver.

Before i tell you her story though... i want you to hear what her daughter says about the experience.

"it's been really hard, especially with her by herself.

I think it might have made it a little easier on all of us had she had somebody with her.

But being by herself, we're what she has."

Dawn burnaby received a liver transplant in november of 2020.

A year she says was her worst year and best year.

March 6th was the last day she was able to leave her home for something other than an appointment.

For 8 months... burnaby isolated herself to avoid the risk of not getting a transplant.

After her surgery... she spent 45 days in the icu then another 30 days at the gift of life transplant house.

Burnaby tells me there's a silver lining to finally getting her transplant during a pandemic.

Even though she was alone from her family... she had others within the house going through similar situations.

"and everybody helps one another.

You enter as strangers and you separate as friends.

It's been a very rewarding experience.

You would never think that a liver transplant could be a rewarding experience, but it has been."

If dawn's blood work comes back ok tomorrow... she'll be good to go home on friday.

And let me tell you... everyone is ready for that.

