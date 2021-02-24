Paycheck Protection Program expands to help small and minority-owned businesses

In March, new rules will enable some businesses previously excluded from the program to take part.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins sat down with the president of the rochester area chamber of commerce to learn what this could mean for businesses in the med city.

I'm learning one in every three people is employed by a small business here in rochester.

Beginning today... businesses with fewer than 20 employees will have an exclusive two?

"* week period to apply for funding.

Those include self?

"*employed people, sole proprietorship s and independent contractors.

Out of all the businesses that are members of the rochester area chamber of commerce... the president, ryan parsons, tells me 80% have one to 20 employees.

He explains that contributes to how diverse of a business environment "having that small business presence is huge because they're bringing something from their own walks of life or their own interest and that can just create one more level of attraction for somebody looking at moving to our area where we have plenty of great job opportunities."

Those small businesses with fewer than 20 employees can apply for aid until march 9th.

We have a link on our website kimt dot com directing you to the application.

