Lineman Injured 2/24/2021

A lineman in Licking Valley fell from 27 feet in the air while working on a pole that snapped at the base.
He landed in an icy creek.
Fellow workers pulled him out and covered him with their jackets until he could be airlifted to UK hospital.
Department's helicopter.
A lineman is expected to be okay...after getting hurt working to restore power in wolfe county.
According to the licking valley rural electric cooperative, one of its linemen, fell into icy water, after the electrical pole he was climbing, broke near the ground.
The utility company says the man, was about 27 feet in the air, secured by safety restraints, near the top of the pole, when it happened.
Other linemen nearby, rescued him.... got him out of his pole restraints...and wrapped him, in their jackets, until emergency crews arrived.
