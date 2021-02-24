Devine Carama Raps for NBA Star's Hype Video GMK 022421

And activist devine carama is getting some national recognition... carama writing a rap for a hype video for the n-b-a's portland trail blazers.

He told the lexington herald leader the team messaged hime on instagram and asked him to create a short four bar rap hyping up the team's star point guard..

Of course he couldn't pass it down..

The video has more than 28 thousand views on the trail blazer's instagram.

