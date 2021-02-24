London’s 'Thinnest House’ At Just 5ft 5in Wide Goes On Sale For Nearly £1m

Is this London's thinnest house?

This London property is currently up for sale for just under £1million - and it's narrower than a double bed.

The unusual pad is located in Shepherd’s Bush, West London.

Despite being just 5ft 5in in parts, there are three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, living area, dining room, a bathroom and a shower room across 1,034 sq ft.

The former hat shop is believed to be the narrowest in the capital.

It was once owned by fashion photographer Juergen Teller but was sold to its current owner 11 years ago for £595,000.

The building is now on the market via Winkworth estate agents for just under a million, with an asking price of £995,000.

The property also has its own garden and while it might not be very large, it will offer the new owners peaceful respite from the busy city.