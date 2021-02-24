French dad can't control his excitement after his baby's gender is revealed

This dad in Tremblay-en-France failed to control his emotions after the gender of his first baby was revealed.

Lens Millet and Meriem Negreche invited their close friends and family round for a gender-reveal party in October 2020.

Upon popping the balloon Millet began jumping up and down in celebration as the blue confetti signified a baby boy.

Mabanza-louhou Grâce Aurore, who filmed the reaction, said: "Lens Millet and Meriem Negreche were married young.

Both of them were in Africa, but they currently live in France."