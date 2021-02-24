This dad in Tremblay-en-France failed to control his emotions after the gender of his first baby was revealed.
French dad can't control his excitement after his baby's gender is revealed
Lens Millet and Meriem Negreche invited their close friends and family round for a gender-reveal party in October 2020.
Upon popping the balloon Millet began jumping up and down in celebration as the blue confetti signified a baby boy.
Mabanza-louhou Grâce Aurore, who filmed the reaction, said: "Lens Millet and Meriem Negreche were married young.
Both of them were in Africa, but they currently live in France."