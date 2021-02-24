Hy-Vee Pharmacy to administer limited Covid-19 vaccines

St.

Joseph and maryville residents can now get more than groceries at their local hy-vee the store annoucing in a facebook post yesterday that they have recieved a very limited number of covid-19 vaccines.

The shopping center will be following the state's current guidlelines for vaccinating individuals.

Across the state 25 to 30 hy- vee stores are taking part in helping with vaccinations and are excited to be doing their part in the fight against covid.

(sot christina gayman/ hy-vee director of public relations: "it's certainly something that the hy-vee team, and more specifically the pharmacy team, have been looking forward to helping with.

It is something we know from talking to our patients in the pharmacy that they're really waiting eagerly for...for us it's a true honor to be able to distribute (inaudible) that we serve because we do know that we're part of the solution in this.") to schedule your vaccination you can go to hy-vee dot come backslash my dash pharmacy backslash covid dash vaccine dash consentgayman also added you can schedule a time to recieve your second dose at the same time you schedule the first.hy-vee's pharmacy is also administering covid-19 antibody tests.

