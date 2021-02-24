Doniphan County lifts mask order

County commissioners is no longer requiring residents to wear masks in public.

But one local public health official worries it's too soon.

<<with covid-19 cases trending down getting vaccinated...some doniphan county residents pray they are seeing the beginning of the end of the pandemic... kay schultz: "i'm hoping it's closer to normal, what we know normal is and we don't have to deal with it anymore.

I'm hoping."nancy jeschke, resident: "that bothers me."

The past year has been hard.

Kay schultz: the number one thing i miss is not getting out and doing what you want to do.

Everything is closed.

The theaters, the things that you take kids to you can't go to, that kind of stuff."the local health department has administered close to 500 vaccine doses.jessica robinson: "mask mandate won't be an issue anymore."nearly a year after the pandemic first hit the states 500-thousand americans and infecting 28 million some local health officials that people can't get on board with wearing masks.jessica robinson, doniphan co.

Health dept.

Office, safety manager: masks work.

Versus, 'hey, i don't want to do this because it's an inconvenience."this week -- doniphan county officials decided to life the local mask order.jessica robinson, doniphan co.

Health dept.

Office, safety manager: as someone that works in public health it's very disheartening.

Personally, i think we were all kind of hoping this would have happened like a month or two.

Given the circumstances that we do all of the testings of the county comes through here all of the positives and there has been a significant drop due to the mask mandate so hopefully, it doesn't she says at the end of the day get a shot..just ask kay schultz... anyone else has to be quarantined."and no one likes wearing a mask.just ask nancy jeschke: "i think it's fine because if it's going to help me and someone else that's great."it's about making small sacrifices to get through this together."it's just kind of doing your part while it is an issue."reporting, madeline mcclain kq2 news.

County commissioners voted to lift the order on monday.

