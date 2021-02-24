Fort Wayne PD asks City Council to approve funding for 220 more body cameras

The current city budget for 2021 for purchasing 100 body cameras sits at $316,560 and the City administration are asking City Council to approve an additional $599,415 dollars to purchase 220 cameras.

At Tuesday night's City Council meeting, an ordinance to approve the money for the Fort Wayne Police Department to purchase additional body cameras was introduced.

Fort wayne police taking a big step at city council tonight, making them one step closer to outfitting all of their officers with body cams fox 55 caleb saylor was at the city council meeting tonight and is live in downtown fort wayne with more on what the department is asking for.

We e been following th camera topic since summer 2020 and tonight at city council 3 the fort wayne police department and city administration are asking for funds to purchase 220 additional body cameras on top of the funds already approved for 2021 to buy 100 body cameras?

?an ordinance to approve the money for the fort wayne pd was introduced at city council tonight and in the ordinance, the city controller suggests the funds be approved.

Getting more body cameras for the department was a top issue for the commission on police reform and racial justice.

City councilwoman michelle chambers heads the commission and she says the commission wasn expecting the police department to ask for more body cameras so soon, but is happy they are.

Very excited that public safety is coming back tonight to ask for additional funding and the fact that they received a grant that allows them to come forward two years in advance that originally plan excellent for our excellent it for our police officers as well reached out to the fort wayne police department to ask for an update on how the body cam trial is going and see why theye asking for more at this time, but no one from the department was available, but we know that they plan to have all 400 plus street officers wearing body cameras by the end of 2023.

