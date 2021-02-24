Bishop LeBlond tops Albany, advances to Class 2 District 16 championship

To high school basketball... it's a big week for district play for boys and girls..and in class 2 there were some battles on the court this evening... over at bishop leblond...the golden eagles hosting albany tonight in the semi final round in class two district 16...====this was a tight game...we'll fast forward to the fourth 35-29 golden eagles..here is a tough drive from hayden cross..

Thats an and one...=====then off the fast break a few posessions later its chris guldan who goes up strong and gets the three point play.... the student section loves it..

And so does the little on in the stands...45-33 leblond==== but the warriors not going away just yet... under three minutes to go...and kaeden hutchinson with the inside move and gets it to fall..=== then quickly tryce floyd knocks down the three..for albany...====but this game belonged to leblond... they go on to win 58-40 and are playing north andrew in the district championship game thursday....