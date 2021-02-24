Skip to main content
Fort Wayne man in critical condition after snowmobile crash near Hamilton Lake

Police in Steuben County are investigating a snowmobile crash that left a man seriously injured Monday afternoon.

Indiana conservation officers are investigating a snowmobile crash that left a fort wayne man seriously injured in steuben county.the crash happened just before five monday evening, in the 4-hundred block of lane 2-10, near hamilton lake.officers say 28-year-old "hayden rice" was driving on snow and ice when he lost control, flew off the snowmobile, and hit a metal dock post.

