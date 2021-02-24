One 'seriously hurt' following midtown shooting

St.

Joseph police continue to investigate a shooting that left one woman seriously hurt last night in midtown.

This happened near the intersection of south 11th and seneca st.

Police told us a female victim in her mid 20's suffered a gun shot wound, we're told she was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police said the suspect remains at large.

(sot ) "it's a sad deal we hate seeing when people get involved in these kinds of things, we are going to work on it, do our very best to make sure that justice comes, but be praying for the family right now."

Police said the suspect and victim likely know each other, they're asking anyone with information that could help solve this case to call their tips hotline.

That number, 816-238-t-i-p-s.