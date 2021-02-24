Hoosiers age 60 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

The Indiana Department of Health announced Tuesday that Hoosiers age 60 and older are now eligible to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine.

Indi vaccine eligibility previously included hoosiers age 65 and older, health care workers, long-term care residents and first responders.

Here's a look at state covid vaccinations within the last 24 hours.

12 thousand and seven first doses have been administered...and 19 thousand five hundred and 82 are now fully vaccinated.the total first dose of the vaccine administered in the state is over 905 thousand.

