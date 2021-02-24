Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 657,037; 12,025 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health reported 716 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which brings the total to 657,037 people.

Taking a look at covid cases in indiana.the state department of health reporting seven hundred and 16 new positive cases.the total is now over six hundred 57 thousand.44 new deaths puts the new total at 12 thousand and 25.the 7 day positiity rate is four point one percent.

Around our area.allen county adding 59 new cases.

Dekalb adds six cases.grant adds 4 cases and one death.

Elkhart adds 11 new cases and one death.

Noble adds seven.

Steuben adds six.wabash adds 2.

Wells adds five.whitley adds