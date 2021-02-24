This heartwarming footage shows a girl from Liverpool, UK, ask her stepdad to adopt her in an emotional Father's Day surprise.
UK girl films as she asks stepdad to adopt her in emotional Father's Day surprise
Ellisha Platt films as she hands over a Father's Day card to her stepdad containing a heartfelt note which made him emotional.
Platt said: "I didn’t know that he wasn’t my biological dad until 2016 when my biological dad messaged me on Facebook to say that I was his daughter.
"I was so shocked and my dad was devastated I found out.
For years, he has been upset because he feels as if I don’t look at him the same because of the things I found out." She added: "I decided to do this video for a great memory and to make him realise how much I appreciate him raising me as one of his own; it means the absolute world to me." This footage was filmed in June, 2020.