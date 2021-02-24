UK girl films as she asks stepdad to adopt her in emotional Father's Day surprise

This heartwarming footage shows a girl from Liverpool, UK, ask her stepdad to adopt her in an emotional Father's Day surprise.

Ellisha Platt films as she hands over a Father's Day card to her stepdad containing a heartfelt note which made him emotional.

Platt said: "I didn’t know that he wasn’t my biological dad until 2016 when my biological dad messaged me on Facebook to say that I was his daughter.

"I was so shocked and my dad was devastated I found out.

For years, he has been upset because he feels as if I don’t look at him the same because of the things I found out." She added: "I decided to do this video for a great memory and to make him realise how much I appreciate him raising me as one of his own; it means the absolute world to me." This footage was filmed in June, 2020.