Wednesday, February 24, 2021

FDA: Johnson & Johnson's Single-Dose Vaccine is Effective Against COVID-19

Johnson and johnson says - if it's given the green light - it will be able to provide 20- million doses of its covid-19 vaccine - by the end of march.... the drug maker also says - it would have the capacity to provide 100- million vaccine doses to the u-s - by the end of june.... u-s health regulators are still reviewing the safety and effectiveness of the shot..... a decision to allow its emergency use - is expected later

