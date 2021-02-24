Morning Business Report 02/24/2021

Jane King gives the Morning Report from New York

Jump in vaccine supply is coming soon.

Jane king is in new york with those stories and more.

Good morning.

Covid-19 vaccine makers told congress to expect a big jump in the delivery of doses over the coming month.

The companies insist they will be able to provide enough for most americans to get inoculated by summer.

By the end of march, pfizer and moderna expect to have provided the u.s. government with a total of 220 million doses of covid-19, up sharply from the roughly 75 million doses shipped so far.

******* status symbols of elites, like education and premier health care, have become much more expensive in the last 20 years.

The american enterprise institute says private schools and high quality health care have become discreet ways to show wealth and are up 100 percent in cost since 2000.

********* stocks had a wild session tuesday.

The market were way down but then recovered after the federal reserve chair said he would pretty much whatever it takes to support the economy.

******* crocs have become a pandemic staple.

Its latest results showed huge sales gains.

Crocs ceo andrew rees said he is optimistic that the brand can grow with the help of new product innovations, such as sandals.

********** home depot thinks eco-friendly power tools will be a hot trend.

It's launching a new line up of tools, includng trimmers and blowers, that are cordless.

Cordlss tools are considered to be more environmentally friendly.