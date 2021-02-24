Chattanooga Lookouts G.M. Rich Mozingo discusses the return of baseball to Chattanooga, May 4th.

Let's just february is all trite around the corner so we are getting closer and closer to baseball season 11 other just rolls off the baseball season which was in your presence here with cheddar.

The lookouts rich good to see you more than i think the last time you were here.

It was either just before or just after the extension was announced that the lookouts would in fact i'll be playing on your cattle walking on water.

We found out that yeah we are to have baseball this season of what's it like i know you went from one set of issues or problems or challenges directly into another tell us what you been doing since her last visit one running like crazy were jus work busy and and finally released a schedule that was last week and announced in real amine.

The fact is where to start on may 4.

What we like it or not it's all gonna happen that time and you look the study was to be dormant for probably 21 months and right.

Just a lot of stuff to get our city back u and running to the word without lookouts visible, but there were super excited to be in the position even just the physical aspect of doing housekeeping around the stadium.

Any facilit that goes on use for 20 months.

You have a lot to know is unbelievably monster if you do you do playing surfaces is in pretty decent shape but it's go to be brought up to a to a professional baseball level.

It is all the stuff that just have it happen you know in your house was the goal of the moisture problem.

Just you working on those things right.

This note also will all happen.

Those old direction.

The bigger issue for us to be.

What were france and keep a player safe for the baseball season which leads me into the next question what are you going to do to keep the fancy will begin with the fan well and you don't have your matter.

Distancing in and we will limit problems, darts and and try to figure out what we can do as we go along from season to make it to allow the most people like this photo to look at , but also to make sure 160.

We will start selling her baseball season will only so th first three homestand.

We think or ask.

I figured what else does, but the movement in the the virus and then the changes in the health department to change on a week by week basis.

So you try to do our best to to keep them safe social distance and b people and were baffled w can.

This is not a shameless plug for you to go and buy your box seats or to get your outing for the spring and summer lined up at the lookouts stadium, but you probably are going to do that just for that reason, you're only going to sell a limited, finite number of weathers box seats individual see regular tickets going to will probably be struck basebal season.

All probably less than 2% capacity.

Verbal is that we have we have gone and we mapped out and we try to figure out how to keep people socially distanc and safe in a place where i can enjoy baseball so you probably less than 50% of the metal battled europe hope we throw th horse and what about keeping th players.

That's a whole different dog, etc.

Some rules there.

There will be tested every other week.

Don't be very much distance from fans used to be very accessible and and autographs and those first things you have to spread that i will more and and whether we start the baseball season were not to be getting autograph fro her baseball players in please don't think i will them is not their fault.

We need to keep distance so disgusting beautiful baseball season under their belt.

Your players have a certain number of rules and regulations they have to follow just like major soldier.

It sai don't take this personally the season opens up.

Tuesday, may 4 against this little team from the 11 team names.

The rocket city trash and it's a day of our bingo with my bad brick they had.

They were scheduled to ope last year in a pandemic, so they missed the entire baseball season.

The first baseball season so there start now.

The sternal road in chattanooga wer excited to have them in.

I actually expected of you people up in that part of the world, come see those guys in opening opening on and the home fans for the lookouts are certainly entitled to talk trash to the fact encourage going back generations and generations.

Th lookouts have one of the biggest traditions on promotions in and around the baseball season.

You said you have an abbreviated season in all our promotions ar after jam into a much shorter time and delicious.

I give a couple one so you know when one of the things that we do in lov and loves his fire department brought was the season were working were tennessee valley federal credit union again to figure out what used-car and external like you started to fold up appointments for yourself.

You 6000 people are ballpark, it doesn't look like that's gonna happen.

Drug is baseball season, but they're committed to to lookouts baseball committed to giveaway course will try to figure out that's the look of fear.

No one the things it's gonna miss chip is is summer entertainers.

We had the past like for stars once again.

They do a lot of work inside stands and in the social distance enough to be very general rest of the we are still just barely stop it are told th waters and try to figure hand and can do and what's in the most important process safety.

Would imagine that just on your list alone.

There are dozens of not hundreds of small logistical items that 99% of us never up shortly.

Glad you're the one that has to sleep with that of your dad every day.

So it is almost type data rob are season tickets available now for about five is on lookup stock, politi office at 267 five is on lookup stock, politic office at 267- 4849 thompson works is the wife are preferring that you're becoming that to see us as we get closer to opening day which again is tuesday day which again is tuesday, may 4 at chattanooga lookouts again.

Check out the website