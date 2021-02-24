The UT Extension office is bringing a series of virtual exercise & activity classes in March

But people were undergoing is and what health goal and joining us now was on elephant and send additional years as classes is megan when she is with the extension office 80 extension office.

How are you what you will drain out the which is a virtual part of the eight of the 88 tai chi things right there on the table there to little bit about how may pertain to some of these classes, the working topic that is in pretty sweet activity for greenhouse for all eating crap are all strengthened (recipes absolutely home.

What technology they would need to participate in these classes ... i the computer virtual and minimize their okay so megan what exactly what benefits does tai chi have with the unity and also a little bit about what it does make a stronger great management, and strengthen your which is a great reason to join megan how folks register up there sitting at home right now and be part of this ... i register on my year dropping 20 and kind.

She is going to be sessions at megan just said.

An then there's six sessions for that sensational seniors program again.

It's tuesday or thursday and it's beginning on march 2 19 megan so much for giving us this information, it is important to seniors and to really make a difference in their health.

Yet so much again megan off went extension on the ninth out there more informatio