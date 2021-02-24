Golden Apple Award - Roger Payne

This week's Golden Apple Award goes to Whitwell Middle music teacher Roger Payne.

Musicals have become an annual tradition at whitwell middle school.

For more than 15 years roger payne has been the man behind the music.

It's a great way for kids to showcase their talents and support each other.

And mr. payne always finds a way to bring out their best.

All that earned him tonight's.... golden apple award.

Natural sound: please stand up please?

Ok.

All right, on behalf of food city and news 12 i would like to present you with this weeks golden apple teacher award.

Awwwww.

Yeah!!!

Thank you.

So excited!

Kim: mr. payne is a seasoned educator.

He has probably been in education for close to 40 years.

And all of that time with exception of one or two years he has been in the fine arts program.

He is one of the most amazing music teachers that you will ever meet.

Roger: roger pain is a teacher, a musician, a person who has a great desire to do well and all the things he does.

Natural sound: roger: i was inspired by my piano teacher growing up a lot.

I was inspired by a lot of people in my church, who encouraged me as a young church musician; started playing in church when i was 12 years old.

And i had a lot of encouragement from people.

They were really an inspiration to me.

Natural sound: let esmeralda go again.

.

Roger: i do it because i love kids.

I care about kids.

And as i say it i just really want them to love and appreciate music and the values of music.

Natural sound: it's fun and i like playing the instruments.

I like doing music a lot it is one of my favorite things to do.

I really like the drums. and playing on the computers with music stuff.

Roger: we've done the broadway junior musicals for about the last 17 years or so.

It would involve a lot of students and they would get a chance to get up on the stage and put together an entire production involving custom scenery, sound, script, and choreography.

It's a really big production.

So i hope they remember those times when they did things and were actually able to get up there and perform.

