thumbnail test
Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNDuration: 0 shares 2 views
thumbnail test
Water had to be 12 inches ... a foot thick.
So imagine in a moment of panic.
He couldn't just breakthrough ice.
It was a foot the david well brand-new record and according to reports he is already making plans and training to break the record he just broke at the same time nex year.
Well, talked about a sens of you love animals you love animals.
Everybody loves him.
It's check out this puppy born in oklahoma at a veterinary hospital with two extra legs to pelvic areas to urinary tracts into tales.
This puppy is named skipper skipper.
It is a little girl puppy and is being called true miracle.
The veterinary hospital posted to facebook saying it is highly unusual for a puppy born like this to live