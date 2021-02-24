testing testing

Institute of allergy & infectious diseases: "we can't pull back on that and get complacent."

Complacency is what houston doctor joseph varon worries about too.

Natpop: "this is covid.

This is what covid looks inside the lungs."

He's worked every day for almost a year now.

Dr. joseph varon, united memorial medical center, houston: "i'm exhausted.

I'm tired.

It's day in and day out."

In the meantime-- lawmakers are trying to come to some kind of agreement on a covid-19 relief bill.

With news from the house majority leader that they plan to vote on the 1.9 trillion dollar plan friday.

I'm britt conway reporting.

Once the house votes on the covid relief bill-- it'll move to the senate-- but with push back from republicans -- it will take a yes vote from every democrat in the senate for the bill to pass.

A local lab is offering a test so people can find out any vitamin deficiencies they might have before getting the covid-19 vaccine.

"any lab test now" ecourages people to take a blood test to find out if they are low on nutrients.

A strong immune system is essential in fighting off the virus.

It also gives the vaccine a better chance of limiting severe