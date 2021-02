'Ginny And Georgia' Is 'So Different' From 'Gilmore Girls'

Streaming now on Netflix is the new mother-daughter drama "Ginny and Georgia".

While speaking to ET Canada's Keshia Chante, stars Antonia Gentry, Brianne Howey, Felix Mallard and Sara Waisglass address the show's comparison to "Gilmore Girls", revealing it's actually "so different." Plus, Waisglass says it's an honour to be in a series with such positive LGBTQ+ representation.