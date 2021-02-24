testing attach

Breeze out of the south just under 10 mph couple of patches of fog earlier this morning.

Now all of that totally gone, leaving us with a really nice day today i want or maybe nice day tomorrow 61 right now.

And coalmont oral report already at 70 ellijay at 66 dunlap and 67 so little warmer than we were 24 hours ago, and tomorrow is the start cooling off just a bit, but today sunshine back temperatures continuing to remain above normal will stay dry until friday and then a wet and unsettled weekend ahead in the wet unsettled weather will not just continue through the weekend.

Looks like we'll have a deal with that for the early part of next week as well.

Air- quality index into the good range, barely pollock out highest.

It is been so far all season bailey, tree pollen, a 45 we'll talk more about that