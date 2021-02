Man Tries to Heat Burrito Over Candles During Blackout in Texas

Due to a snowstorm in Texas, there were rolling blackouts throughout the state.

This man wanted to heat his burrito during the power cut.

So he tried to warm it up by placing it over candles' flames.

Suddenly the power came back on and he rushed to heat it in the microwave.

His joy was short-lived as the electricity got cut off again within moments.