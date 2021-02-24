These Expert-Approved Tips Will Help You Get the, Best Sleep Ever.
Not getting enough sleep can have a detrimental effect on your mental and physical health.
.
Here are eight expert-approved tips and tricks to help you improve your nightly sleep quality.
1.
Make sure that allergens such as dust mites and pets aren’t the culprit of your restless sleep.
.
2.
Cut down on the amount of caffeine you consume throughout the day.
3.
Promote peaceful sleep with aromatherapy, specifically lavender essential oils.
.
4.
Track your sleep patterns to better understand what may be disrupting you.
.
5.
Give yourself time to wind down before going to sleep.
6.
Change locations if you find yourself struggling to fall asleep.
.
7.
Eat a sleep-inducing dinner of lean protein and complex carbohydrates.
8.
Buy a filtered lightbulb for your bedroom lights to encourage melatonin production