These Expert-Approved Tips Will Help You Get the Best Sleep Ever

Not getting enough sleep can have a detrimental effect on your mental and physical health.

Here are eight expert-approved tips and tricks to help you improve your nightly sleep quality.

1.

Make sure that allergens such as dust mites and pets aren’t the culprit of your restless sleep.

2.

Cut down on the amount of caffeine you consume throughout the day.

3.

Promote peaceful sleep with aromatherapy, specifically lavender essential oils.

4.

Track your sleep patterns to better understand what may be disrupting you.

5.

Give yourself time to wind down before going to sleep.

6.

Change locations if you find yourself struggling to fall asleep.

7.

Eat a sleep-inducing dinner of lean protein and complex carbohydrates.

8.

Buy a filtered lightbulb for your bedroom lights to encourage melatonin production