Biden Administration to Distribute Masks to Millions of Americans.

The president's plan is intended to help underserved communities amid the pandemic.

Not all Americans are wearing masks regularly, not all have access, and not all masks are equal, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, via statement.

The masks will be handed out through Federally Qualified Community Health Centers, food banks and food pantries.

The Departments of Defense, Health and Human Services and Agriculture will take part in distributing over 25 million cloth masks that were made in America.

The White House hopes to get the masks delivered to between 12 million and 15 million people.

President Biden continues to ask all Americans to wear face masks during his first 100 days in office