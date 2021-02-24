Cheney and McCarthy have very different answers when asked if Trump should speak at CPAC

Rep.
Liz Cheney and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy disagreed when asked if Trump should speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference.
Representative Liz Cheney, the No. 3 Republican in the House of Representatives, on Wednesday said she did not think former
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) will keep her Republican leadership post after a secret vote to oust her failed 145-61.