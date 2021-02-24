Credit: In the Know: Finds

AAKS brings Ghanaian-woven handbags to you

Support sustainable jobs in Ghana while looking fly with AAKS.

Every single one of their bags is created and handwoven with ancestral techniques that not only give the bags their unique look but ensure quality and durability.

These gorgeous and colorful bags come as small and large handbags, pot-shaped or clutch.

