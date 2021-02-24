Snooze you loose! Friends pay for fast food with sleeping pal's Apple Watch

A few friends are rolling through a drive-thru in Niagra Falls, Canada but the friend in the passenger seat has fallen asleep, meaning his Apple Watch is going to be the payment method for their sneaky

A few friends are rolling through a drive-thru in Niagra Falls, Canada but the friend in the passenger seat has fallen asleep, meaning his Apple Watch is going to be the payment method for their sneaky meal on February 22.

It's unclear if the friend woke up or if he was given any food for this surreptitous payment.